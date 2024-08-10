Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Naftali Bennett Seen As Most Unifying Potential Prime Minister Candidate


A new Channel 12 poll reveals that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is viewed as the most unifying figure among politicians who could potentially run for the premiership in the next election.

According to the poll, 52% of respondents believe Bennett has a unifying effect, while 28% see him as divisive, and 20% are undecided.

Benny Gantz follows closely, with 51% of respondents considering him a unifying figure, 35% seeing him as divisive, and 14% unsure.

In contrast, the poll indicates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid are perceived as more divisive than unifying, with Netanyahu receiving a 13% unifying rating versus 64% divisive, and Lapid scoring 36% unifying versus 53% divisive.



