VIDEO: IDF Strike Wipes Out Hezbollah Cell

The IDF said a drone strike targeted and killed a cell of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon’s Taybe earlier today. According to Lebanese media, two individuals were killed in the strike, which targeted a motorcycle.

In addition to the drone strike, the IDF conducted airstrikes on several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a building used as a weapons depot in Derdghaiya, as well as additional buildings in Kafr Kila and Jebbayn.

In response to the Israeli airstrikes, a barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon at the border community of Arab al-Aramshe, triggering sirens in the area. Fortunately, the rockets struck open areas, causing no injuries.