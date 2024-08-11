Support a Widow’s Last Hope: Help Her Daughter Build a Future – Endorsed by Vaad Harabonim

Eighteen years ago, tragedy struck a devoted family when the father, a revered figure in the community, passed away after a long battle with illness. He left behind a widow and ten young children, the youngest just two years old at the time. Since then, this courageous widow has shouldered the immense responsibility of raising her children with dignity, faith, and resilience. Against all odds, she has successfully married off seven of her children. But each wedding, while a source of great joy, has also brought significant financial burdens, leaving her family with mounting debts.





Now, as her youngest daughter prepares for her wedding, the widow faces an insurmountable challenge. This daughter, who never knew her father, dreams of a modest but honorable wedding, yet the family’s resources have been exhausted. Despite her strength and determination, this widow is unable to provide the necessary means for her daughter’s marriage.





She has always been self-reliant, never seeking public assistance, but now she is left with no other choice. Her plea is simple yet heartfelt: **”Help me marry my daughter.”**





This family is well-known and respected within the Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh communities. Many owe their spiritual lives to the late father, a man who dedicated his life to the Torah and to uplifting others. Yet, in keeping with her humility, the widow wishes to maintain her privacy and not reveal her identity.





On Tu B’Av, a day known in Israel as one of joy and unity, this young bride will stand under the chuppah, eager to build a home filled with faith and love. But the joy of this occasion is tempered by the widow’s fears and financial worries.





We cannot allow this day, which should be the happiest of this young woman’s life, to be overshadowed by financial strain. The widow has done everything in her power for nearly two decades; now, it is our turn to support her.





The Talmud teaches us that one of the questions asked in the heavenly court will be, “Did you engage in acts of kindness, especially in helping the orphaned and widowed?” Today, we have an opportunity to answer that question with a resounding “Yes.”





**Click here now** and be a part of this mitzvah. Let us ensure that this widow’s last daughter can celebrate her wedding with the dignity she deserves, and help this family experience true joy on this sacred day.





Together, we can turn tears of worry into tears of joy.