Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Officials Urge Israeli Leaders to Finalize Hostages-Ceasefire Deal Ahead of Doha Talks


In a last-minute push, Biden administration officials held phone calls with three Israeli political leaders – Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Shas leader Aryeh Deri – to emphasize the importance of reaching a hostages-ceasefire agreement in Doha tomorrow.

According to Channel 12 news, the calls aimed to stress the link between a deal and preventing escalation with Iran and Hezbollah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held separate meetings to prepare for the talks, which come as mediators work to narrow the gaps between the sides.

The report notes that solutions have been found for some of Netanyahu’s recent demands, and US officials will offer bridging proposals where necessary, including on the issue of northern Gaza. Israel’s negotiating team believes Netanyahu has slightly increased their flexibility in the talks.

Despite Hamas’s claim that they won’t attend the summit, Israel and mediators remain unfazed, viewing it as a tactical move. Hamas representatives are already in Doha, and any finalized proposal will be conveyed to them. The talks are expected to last two days.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Seriously Wounded By Terrorist Released In Nov. Hostage Deal

US Approves $20 Billion In Weapons Sales To Israel Amid Threat Of Wider Middle East War

WATCH: Dozens Of Jews Bow Down On Har HaBayis On Tisha B’Av

PEAK VIGILANCE: Elite IDF Forces In North On Alert For Infiltration Of Radwan Forces

He Flew From The US To Fight On 10-7 And Died From An Allergic Reaction

AMID FEARS OF ATTACK: Thousands Of Jews Flock To The Kosel On Tisha B’Av [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Iran Has Opened A New Front In Yehudah And Shomron

Hamas Courier’s Betrayal Led to Mohammed Deif’s Assassination, Saudi Newspaper Report Claims

Hamas Fires Two Long-Range Rockets At Tel Aviv

An Easy Tisha B’av Chesed

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network