US Officials Urge Israeli Leaders to Finalize Hostages-Ceasefire Deal Ahead of Doha Talks

In a last-minute push, Biden administration officials held phone calls with three Israeli political leaders – Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Shas leader Aryeh Deri – to emphasize the importance of reaching a hostages-ceasefire agreement in Doha tomorrow.

According to Channel 12 news, the calls aimed to stress the link between a deal and preventing escalation with Iran and Hezbollah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held separate meetings to prepare for the talks, which come as mediators work to narrow the gaps between the sides.

The report notes that solutions have been found for some of Netanyahu’s recent demands, and US officials will offer bridging proposals where necessary, including on the issue of northern Gaza. Israel’s negotiating team believes Netanyahu has slightly increased their flexibility in the talks.

Despite Hamas’s claim that they won’t attend the summit, Israel and mediators remain unfazed, viewing it as a tactical move. Hamas representatives are already in Doha, and any finalized proposal will be conveyed to them. The talks are expected to last two days.