Israel Presents List of 33 Hostages to be Released in First Phase of Potential Deal


Ahead of crucial talks in Doha, Israel has compiled a list of 33 living hostages it demands be released in the initial phase of a hostage-ceasefire agreement, according to Channel 12 news. The move clarifies Israel’s stance amid speculation about the potential release of only 18 living hostages and 15 bodies in the first six-week phase.

The list, which Israel is conveying to relevant parties, includes the names of 33 living hostages who meet the humanitarian designation criteria, encompassing women, children, the elderly, and the sick, as well as female soldiers.



