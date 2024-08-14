Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Tehran Remains Silent After Report of Massive Cyberattack on Iranian Banks


A London-based anti-regime outlet, Iran International, reported a massive cyberattack on Iran’s central bank and other Iranian banks, alleging widespread disruption to the country’s banking system. The attack, described as “one of the largest cyberattacks ever against Iranian state infrastructure,” has yet to be confirmed by additional sources or acknowledged by Iranian authorities.

The report claims hackers have obtained sensitive information, including bank details and credit card information of millions of Iranians.

Babak Itzhaki, Iran International’s Israel correspondent, told Israel’s Channel 12 that the Iranian regime has been attempting to cover up the attack for several hours.

Despite the severity of the allegations, there has been no official response from Iran. Itzhaki anticipates a denial from the regime.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Seriously Wounded By Terrorist Released In Nov. Hostage Deal

US Approves $20 Billion In Weapons Sales To Israel Amid Threat Of Wider Middle East War

WATCH: Dozens Of Jews Bow Down On Har HaBayis On Tisha B’Av

PEAK VIGILANCE: Elite IDF Forces In North On Alert For Infiltration Of Radwan Forces

He Flew From The US To Fight On 10-7 And Died From An Allergic Reaction

AMID FEARS OF ATTACK: Thousands Of Jews Flock To The Kosel On Tisha B’Av [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Iran Has Opened A New Front In Yehudah And Shomron

Hamas Courier’s Betrayal Led to Mohammed Deif’s Assassination, Saudi Newspaper Report Claims

Hamas Fires Two Long-Range Rockets At Tel Aviv

An Easy Tisha B’av Chesed

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network