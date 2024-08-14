Tehran Remains Silent After Report of Massive Cyberattack on Iranian Banks

A London-based anti-regime outlet, Iran International, reported a massive cyberattack on Iran’s central bank and other Iranian banks, alleging widespread disruption to the country’s banking system. The attack, described as “one of the largest cyberattacks ever against Iranian state infrastructure,” has yet to be confirmed by additional sources or acknowledged by Iranian authorities.

The report claims hackers have obtained sensitive information, including bank details and credit card information of millions of Iranians.

Babak Itzhaki, Iran International’s Israel correspondent, told Israel’s Channel 12 that the Iranian regime has been attempting to cover up the attack for several hours.

Despite the severity of the allegations, there has been no official response from Iran. Itzhaki anticipates a denial from the regime.