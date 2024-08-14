MASSIVE Cyber Attack Targets Iran’s Banking System; Reportedly Largest Attack Ever

A significant cyber attack has struck major Iranian banks, including the Central Bank of Iran, as reported by the London-based outlet Iran International.
The attack has caused considerable disruption to financial operations across the country, and it remains uncertain whether the Iranian authorities have been able to fully recover from the impact.
The report suggests that this may be one of the most extensive cyber assaults on Iranian infrastructure to date.
