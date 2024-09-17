Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hezbollah Statement On Pager Explosions


Hezbollah:

– We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for the criminal aggression that also targeted civilians and led to the martyrdom of a number of people and the injury of a large number with various wounds.

– Our martyrs and wounded are the symbol of our jihad and sacrifices on the road to Jerusalem, a victory for our honorable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and continuous field support. Our position of victory, support and endorsement of the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride for us in this world and the hereafter.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BREAKING: Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Plot To Assassinate Senior Israeli Official

IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

IMMINENT WAR? Cabinet Adds New War Goal: Returning Northerners To Their Homes

HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

Mazal Tov! Greta Thunberg Is Named As “Antisemite Of The Week”

Donald Trump to Visit Williamsburg: Secret Service Prepares for High-Profile Stop at Gottlieb’s Restaurant

Report: 2 Months Later, Yemen’s Hodeida Port Is Still Inactive

Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives Of 3 Members Of Jewish Family On Garden State Parkway

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network