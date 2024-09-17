Hezbollah Statement On Pager Explosions

Hezbollah:

– We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for the criminal aggression that also targeted civilians and led to the martyrdom of a number of people and the injury of a large number with various wounds.

– Our martyrs and wounded are the symbol of our jihad and sacrifices on the road to Jerusalem, a victory for our honorable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and continuous field support. Our position of victory, support and endorsement of the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride for us in this world and the hereafter.