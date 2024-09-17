Houthis Condemn ‘Israeli Security Attack On Lebanon’

The rebel group’s spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam called the attack “a heinous crime and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.”

“Our condolences and sympathy go to the families of the martyrs in the valiant Islamic resistance, asking God Almighty to have mercy and forgiveness for them, and to grant a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Abdelsalam said in a post on X.

“We are certain that Lebanon is capable of facing all challenges, and has a resistance movement capable of deterring the Zionist enemy entity and making it pay a heavy price for any escalation it may undertake against Lebanon.”

