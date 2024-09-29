Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

READ IT: IDF Statement On Bombing In Yemen


Today, during an extensive, intelligence-based aerial operation, dozens of IAF aircraft—including fighter jets, mid-air refueling aircraft, and intelligence aircraft struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Isa and Hudaydah areas of Yemen. The targets included power plants and a seaport used to import oil, which were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.

The strikes were carried out in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against the State of Israel.

Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation.

The IDF is determined to continue operating at any distance – near or far – against all threats to the citizens of the State of Israel.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Drone From Iraq Intercepted Over Eilat, Hezbollah Fires 8 Rockets At Tiveria

WATCH LIVE: Levaya Of Harav Avrohom Zucker ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva Of Ohr Yisroel In Flatbush

WATCH: Syrians Celebrate Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s Death

SIRENS IN JERUSALEM: Hezbollah Missile Falls In Binyamin, No Injuries

DEATH OF THE DEVIL: IDF Confirms: Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Eliminated In Airstrike

Who Will Succeed Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah?

Senior Iranian Quds Force General Killed In Strike Along With Nasrallah

80 TONS OF BOMBS, ISRAEL TRACKED HIM FOR MONTHS: This Is How The IDF Killed Nasrallah [Videos]

IDF Intercepts Houthi Missile, Shrapnel Lands Next To Beitar Illit

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty To Taking Bribes And Illegal Campaign Contributions

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network