Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Destroys Hezbollah Surface-to-Air Missile Storage Facility Near Beirut Airport


In a precise airstrike, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility located just 1.5 kilometers from Beirut’s international airport. The missile launcher, part of Hezbollah’s aerial defense array, was concealed within civilian infrastructure, a tactic the group uses to shield its operations behind Lebanon’s civilian population.

These surface-to-air missiles pose a serious threat to international airspace, including passenger planes, and are capable of targeting any aircraft flying over Lebanon.

As part of Operation “Northern Arrows,” the Israeli Air Force has conducted multiple waves of strikes targeting Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure across Lebanon. Dozens of Hezbollah headquarters, storage facilities, and missile launchers of various ranges have been hit in an effort to neutralize the threat to international aviation.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERRIFIED: Visibly Sweating New Hezbollah Leader Insists They’re Ready For An IDF Ground Invasion

Convicted Felon Ehud Olmert Says Lebanon Ground Operation “Will Not Resolve The [Hezbollah] Issue”

TEARS FOR TERRORISTS: “I Wish I Could Sacrifice My Children To Have Nasrallah Back”

WATCH: Netanyahu Appeals To Iranians: “Your Leaders Don’t Care About You”

Report: US Aiding Israel To Prepare For Major Iranian Retaliatory Attack

Report: IDF Special Forces Entered Hezbollah Tunnels Ahead Of Ground Operation

Hamas Leader In Lebanon, UNWRA Employee, Eliminated In IDF Strike

FIRST STRIKE IN HEART OF BEIRUT: IDF Eliminates Three PLO Leaders

Pindrus: “The Funds You Cut To Yeshivos Is Exactly The Amount Moody’s Downgraded”

Cleveland Hatzalah Participates In MCI Drill At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network