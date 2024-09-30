IDF Destroys Hezbollah Surface-to-Air Missile Storage Facility Near Beirut Airport

In a precise airstrike, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility located just 1.5 kilometers from Beirut’s international airport. The missile launcher, part of Hezbollah’s aerial defense array, was concealed within civilian infrastructure, a tactic the group uses to shield its operations behind Lebanon’s civilian population.

These surface-to-air missiles pose a serious threat to international airspace, including passenger planes, and are capable of targeting any aircraft flying over Lebanon.

As part of Operation “Northern Arrows,” the Israeli Air Force has conducted multiple waves of strikes targeting Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure across Lebanon. Dozens of Hezbollah headquarters, storage facilities, and missile launchers of various ranges have been hit in an effort to neutralize the threat to international aviation.