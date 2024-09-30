JEWS AMONG THE MISSING: Numerous Chesed Organizations Heading To Asheville, NC, In Hurricane Helene’s Wake

Numerous Jewish organizations are preparing to deploy to Asheville, North Carolina, to aid in search-and-rescue operations as many Jews are reported missing in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction over the weekend. The storm, which ravaged much of the southeastern U.S., has left Asheville and surrounding areas in a state of chaos, prompting an urgent call for assistance.

The outpouring of support follows a plea from Rabbi Shaya and Mrs. Chaya Susskind, the Chabad emissaries serving the Jewish communities in Asheville and western North Carolina. In response, Jewish organizations from across the eastern U.S. have rallied to the cause. Participating groups include Baltimore Chaverim, Rockland Chaverim, Chaverim of Central Jersey, Chaverim of Philadelphia, Interstate Chaverim, Misaskim, and Amudim.

In addition to search-and-rescue missions, these organizations are working to procure and deliver critically needed supplies such as water, food, and temporary shelter for displaced residents. The logistical challenges are immense, and the cost of the lifesaving efforts is high. Immediate funds are needed to support the heroes heading to the affected region and ensure they can provide relief to those in dire need.

Donations can be made here.

Separately, Achiezer will be sending an team to Asheville to assess the exact needs in the region and then coordinate with additional organizations to assist those affected by the devastating storm.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)