The Binyamin Regional Council has reported that Lt. Harel Ettinger HY”D, a resident of Eli, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon. He is the third soldier killed overnight, as the ground war to destroy Hezbollah begins.

Tragically, in 2019, YWN reported that his father, Rabbi Achiad Ettinger HY”D was one of two victims killed by a Palestinian terrorist at the Ariel Junction.

He leaves behind a mother and 11 siblings.

Two other IDF Soldiers were killed overnight in Lebanon.