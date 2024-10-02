WATCH: Emotional Tefillah At Kosel For IDF Soldiers In Lebanon

In the shadow of the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon Monday, thousands of Jews gathered at the Kosel for Selichos on Monday night.

The crowd recited emotional tefillos for the welfare and safety of the soldiers and Klal Yisrael as a new phase of the battle against its enemies begins shortly before the start of the new year.

Tens of thousands of mispallelim from throughout the country were expected to arrive at the Kosel on Tuesday night, Erev Rosh Hashanah, for the recital of Selichos and Hataras Nedarim, beginning at midnight.

However, following the rocket fire in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning and the Home Front Command’s subsequent announcement about tightened restrictions in Jerusalem and other areas, the Selichos ceremony was canceled.

