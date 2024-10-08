Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF: Changes in the Home Front Command Defensive Guidelines


Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Tuesday) at 6:00PM, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. As part of the changes, it was decided that in the area of the Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), specifically the communities of Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, and Kiryat Motzkin, the activity scale will be changed from Partial Activity to Limited Activity, meaning educational activities are prohibited.

The rest of the country’s guidelines remain unchanged.

The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.



