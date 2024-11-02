Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Updates Home Front Command Guidelines for Lower Galilee and Southern Golan


The IDF announced updates to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines for select areas, effective today at 18:00. Following a situational assessment, the threat level in the Lower Galilee and parts of the southern Golan, including specific communities within the Emek HaYarden municipalities, will be upgraded from “partial” to “full.” Gatherings of up to 2,000 people will now be allowed in these areas.

Guidelines for the rest of the country remain unchanged. The latest directives are available through the Home Front Command’s official channels, National Emergency Portal, and app.



