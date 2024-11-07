IDF Intensifies Operations Against Hezbollah and Hamas, Eliminating Dozens of Terrorists

The IDF announced expanded military actions targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. In a coordinated series of strikes, the IDF reported eliminating around 60 Hezbollah terrorists in multiple attacks near Baalbek and north of the Litani River. Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes on more than 110 terror-related targets associated with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including weapon stockpiles, rocket launchers, and other terrorist infrastructure.

In southern Lebanon, the IDF continued its localized ground raids to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, seizing weapons and disabling a rocket launcher that posed a direct threat to Israeli troops. Meanwhile, in Gaza’s Jabaliya region, approximately 50 Hamas terrorists were reportedly killed as IDF forces dismantled additional terror installations.

The IDF also expanded operations to Beit Lahia, where prior intelligence pointed to further terrorist activity. To safeguard civilians, the IDF is organizing designated routes for Palestinians to evacuate combat zones. Additionally, IDF troops in Rafah neutralized several armed terrorists and worked with IAF support to prevent further attacks on Israeli forces.