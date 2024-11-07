Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Intensifies Operations Against Hezbollah and Hamas, Eliminating Dozens of Terrorists


The IDF announced expanded military actions targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. In a coordinated series of strikes, the IDF reported eliminating around 60 Hezbollah terrorists in multiple attacks near Baalbek and north of the Litani River. Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes on more than 110 terror-related targets associated with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including weapon stockpiles, rocket launchers, and other terrorist infrastructure.

In southern Lebanon, the IDF continued its localized ground raids to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, seizing weapons and disabling a rocket launcher that posed a direct threat to Israeli troops. Meanwhile, in Gaza’s Jabaliya region, approximately 50 Hamas terrorists were reportedly killed as IDF forces dismantled additional terror installations.

The IDF also expanded operations to Beit Lahia, where prior intelligence pointed to further terrorist activity. To safeguard civilians, the IDF is organizing designated routes for Palestinians to evacuate combat zones. Additionally, IDF troops in Rafah neutralized several armed terrorists and worked with IAF support to prevent further attacks on Israeli forces.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FINAL NUMBERS: Donald Trump Wins 312 Electoral College Votes To 226 For Kamala Harris

A Heartfelt Thank You to YWN Staff and Loyal Readers for a Remarkable Election Night

Oct. 7 Probe: No Betrayal, Hamas Obtained Info On IDF Via Cyber Ops

SLAP ON THE WRIST: Antisemite Only Gets Probation After Swerving At Jewish Teen In Fleischmanns, NY

BIDEN: Selecting Harris Was ‘Best Decision I Made’

Opposition Feigns Shock At Gallant’s Dismissal, Calls For Civil Rebellion

WATCH IT: Kamala Harris Publicly Concedes 2024 Presidential Election To Donald Trump

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: Former AG Barr, GOP Leaders Urge End To Trump Legal Battles

Documents Reveal: Iran Trained Hamas Terrorists To Manufacture Rockets & Drones

WILL EL AL’S ROBBERY END? Israir Airlines Pursues Direct Flights to New York Amid Growing US-Israel Travel Demand

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network