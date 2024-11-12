IDF Unveils Sixth Submarine, INS “Drakon,” as a Strategic Addition Amid Wartime Operations

In the midst of ongoing regional conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has introduced its newest naval asset, the INS “Drakon,” a cutting-edge Dolphin AIP-class submarine poised to enhance Israel’s combat capabilities across multiple operational fronts. The submarine was officially named today in a ceremony held at the “Kiel” shipyard in Germany, attended by key figures including the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral David Saar Salama; Zeev Landau, Deputy Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense and Head of the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD); and Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor.

The INS Drakon’s name, meaning “Dragon,” was selected as a symbol of strength and power and incorporates the Hebrew letters ד׳, ק׳, ר׳, in homage to the legacy of the IDF’s previous INS Dakar and its crew. The ceremony also marked the beginning of construction on the next generation of IDF submarines, part of the “Dakar” class, which are slated for delivery in the early 2030s.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the INS Drakon is expected to join the IDF fleet in 2025. Upon its arrival in Israel, it will bolster the navy’s strategic operations with its extended range and capability-enhancing systems, allowing it to serve as a powerful tool for defense and deterrence across multiple operational arenas.