DansDeals Alert: Artscroll Is Giving DansDeals Readers Their LOWEST PRICES EVER on Shas Cookbooks & IPads! 24 HOURS ONLY

To celebrate DansDeals’ 20th Birthday, Artscroll is giving our readers the DEAL OF A LIFETIME!



If you plan on buying a set of Artscroll Shas you will want to stock up today! This is the lowest price you will ever see on all of the products below!

For 24 hours only you can get:

★ Daf Yomi Talmud

★ Full-Size Talmud

★ ALL Cookbooks

★ Digital Library on iPad 10th Gen

★ Digital Library on iPad Pro

This is a crazy sale, there has literally never been a better time to stock up on Artscroll Shas & Cookbooks than right now!

What will you be buying from this sale?

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS DEAL HERE!