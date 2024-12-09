Overturned Ambulance In Ashdod Leaves Six Injured

An ambulance collided with a vehicle on Jerusalem Boulevard in Ashdod at 7:10 a.m. Six people were injured, including a 70-year-old woman in serious condition with a head injury. The others sustained minor injuries and were taken to Assuta Hospital.
An ambulance collided with a vehicle on Jerusalem Boulevard in Ashdod at 7:10 a.m. Six people were injured, including a 70-year-old woman in serious condition with a head injury. The others sustained minor injuries and were taken to Assuta Hospital.
Popular Posts