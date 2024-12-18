Tolls on Mario Cuomo (Tappan Zee) Bridge and NY Thruway Set to Rise

Starting in January, tolls on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will increase by 50 cents to $6.75 for E-ZPass users. This marks the second of four planned increases through 2027, when the toll will reach $7.75. Tolls by Mail and commercial users will face higher rates.

Statewide, tolls across the 570-mile New York State Thruway will remain unchanged for now but are set to rise by 5% in 2027, matching a similar increase scheduled for 2024.

By 2027, an E-ZPass trip from Exit 15 in Woodbury to the Pennsylvania border will cost $22.45, up $1.04 from 2024. The toll for an Albany-to-Buffalo trip will increase to $13.41, compared to $12.78 in 2024.