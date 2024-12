A single-vehicle MVA involving an overturned vehicle into a pole occurred on Saddle River Road near South Monsey Road. Sources tell Monsey Scoop that the driver – possibly intoxicated – fled the scene. Emergency personnel, including Hatzoloh EMS, the Monsey Fire Department, Chaverim of Rockland, and the Ramapo Police, are on the scene.

🗞️ JOIN MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

📰 JOIN MONSEY SCOOP GROUPS