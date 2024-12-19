Ramat Gan Elementary School Collapses Due To Houthi Missile Attack

A large piece of shrapnel from an interceptor missile launched by the IAF to down the ballistic missile fired by the Houthis overnight Wednesday landed in a school in Ramat Gan, causing it to collapse.

Minutes after the alarms sounded, residents of the Ramat Efal neighborhood of Ramat Gan heard loud explosions. Shrapnel had fallen in the local elementary school, causing heavy damage, as well as heavy damage to nearby buildings and parked vehicles.

The Home Front Command launched an investigation into the reasons for the collapse of the building. Although initial reports said that shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell in the school, it is also possible that the school sustained a direct hit from the ballistic missile or parts of it.

According to Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama-HaCohen, the school was so badly damaged that it will need to be knocked down and rebuilt in a process that will take at least a year.

The Ramat Gan municipality stated: “Already at the initial stage, we identified an extensive collapse of the main school structure. The school will not be fit for use until further notice. For now, it has been decided to transfer classes for 1st—4th graders and special education students to nearby schools; the other grades will remain at home for remote learning tomorrow. According to the Home Front Command, no change in instructions is expected, and from their perspective, residents can continue their regular routines.”

Shama-HaCohen said, “This night ended with great luck for the residents of Ramat Gan. As the mayor and as a father of a child in the Efal school, I don’t want to imagine a situation where this missile was fired during school hours, only because of the fear and difficult experience for parents and children, as the school, thanks to new construction, was fully fortified.”

“Municipal teams are on the ground and are handling everything needed – from dispersing the students while trying to maintain the optimal learning framework, conducting an initial damage assessment, to cleaning and restoring the nearby public space as much as possible. I spoke personally with the residents who live near the school and we will accompany them in [receiving support and compensation] from the various authorities.”

MDA paramedics said that there were no reports of injuries other than several residents who suffered from shock or were injured running to bomb shelters.

Following the Houthi attack, the Israeli Air Force carried out extensive airstrikes in Yemen, targeting its ports in Hodeida and Sana’a. The IAF attack was not carried out as an immediate response to the Houthi missile launched overnight Wednesday as plans for the attack began weeks ago. In fact, the Israeli fighter jets were already on the way to Yemen when the Houthis launched the missile at central Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)