MYSTERY DEEPENS: FAA Bans Drones Over New Jersey Towns For “Special Security Reasons”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a temporary ban on drone flights over 22 towns in New Jersey, effective immediately and lasting until January 17, citing “special security reasons.” The FAA has not disclosed specific details about these security concerns.

The ban follows weeks of reports of drone activity across the state, including sightings over military installations such as Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County and Naval Weapons Station Earle in Monmouth County.

