WATCH: Lebanese Sheikh: “What Is Left Of Hezbollah? What Is Left For Us?”

Screenshot

Sunni Sheikh Hassan Mourab, who is considered a supporter of Hezbollah, acknowledged in an interview with Lebanese television that the terrorist organization is in a very difficult situation – in fact, “Israel has left nothing of Hezbollah.”

Referring to the series of assassinations of senior Hezbollah figures, he said: “The organization has suffered severe blows at the high command levels, the lower levels, and in the infrastructure in southern Lebanon. What else is left that the enemy has not achieved? What else is left for them to do?” he wondered. “What is left for us? Tell me.”

“Southern Lebanon has been completely destroyed. And at the end, Hezbollah was also forbidden from operating weapons inside Lebanon and outside it. Okay? So what is left of Hezbollah? Nothing. The organization has become powerless.”

Mourab also slammed Iran, saying that it was responsible for Hezbollah’s decline.  “Iran is the one that destroyed Hezbollah more than anything else. I believe that Iranian conduct has led to a decline in the organization’s power, and this is evident in the reality on the ground.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



