The woman set on fire by an illegal migrant aboard a Brooklyn F train on Sunday remains unidentified two days later due to the severity of her burns, officials and sources revealed.

Sources say the victim was alive but sleeping when Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a Guatemalan national, ignited her at the Coney Island station. She was carrying a walker and several bags, but police have faced challenges identifying her as her burned skin has made fingerprinting difficult.