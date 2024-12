The second Chanukah candle was lit at the Kosel tonight under the theme “Jerusalem – Light of the World.” The ceremony was attended by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rov of the Kosel and Holy Sites; Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Rabbi Meir Porush; Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu; Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation; and a large crowd.