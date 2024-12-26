MAILBAG: The Real Reason Donuts Cost $8+ – And Why It’s Your Fault

Every Chanukah, like clockwork, the same outrage resurfaces: “Donut prices are outrageous! Highway robbery!” And every year, I can’t help but ask – are we serious right now?

Let’s break this down. When did stuffing your face with donuts for eight days straight become a core part of Chanukah observance? Yes, there’s an inyan to eat fried foods, but in case anyone forgot, that used to mean homemade latkes.

When I was a kid (and I’m not that old), donuts were a treat – not a staple. You’d get one at the Chanukah mesiba in school and maybe another at the family party. That was it. Today? You can’t walk three feet without being assaulted by a pile of donuts, each one bigger, fancier, and pricier than the last.

But let’s set aside the absurdity of donut overconsumption. You know why donuts cost $8+? Because you’ll pay it.

You stand there staring at that price tag in disbelief – “$8 for this fluff of fried flour and sugar?” – and then promptly buy two dozen. What message do you think that sends to the seller? Should they lower the price out of the goodness of their heart, or keep charging what they know you’ll pay?

Here’s the hard-to-swallow truth: The problem isn’t the bakery, it’s you.

Want to see prices drop? Stop buying them. Or at least stop buying them from the expensive places. I promise you, there are still places that sell donuts for less. Better yet, dust off a recipe and make them yourself. And if that sounds like too much effort, here’s a wild idea – skip the donuts.

That’s right. Imagine surviving Chanukah without gaining 10 pounds and flirting with heart disease. Hashem yerachem! How will we ever celebrate without stuffing ourselves silly with overpriced pastries?

Let’s get real. Donut inflation isn’t a mystery. It’s basic economics – supply, demand, and the collective inability to say no. So next time you’re tempted to complain about prices, take a second and remember: You set the market. And if you want to change it, put down the donut.

Sincerely,

Overstuffed Baalebus

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.