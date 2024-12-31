French Air Force Conducts Strikes on ISIS in Syria

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that the French Air Force conducted multiple airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria on Sunday as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. He also released footage showing several of the strikes.
French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that the French Air Force conducted multiple airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria on Sunday as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. He also released footage showing several of the strikes.
Popular Posts