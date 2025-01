Three Israeli civilians, including two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s, were killed in a terror attack on Route 55 near al-Funduq in the West Bank. Gunmen opened fire on a bus and two cars, injuring seven others, including the 63-year-old bus driver, who is in serious condition. The IDF has launched a manhunt for the attackers, believed to have fled to a nearby Palestinian village. In response, the IDF has imposed closures on surrounding areas to prevent further escape attempts.