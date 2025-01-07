WATCH: Car Crashes Into Houston Bubble Tea Shop, No Injuries

A driver crashed their car into a Houston bubble tea shop this morning! This video is from the Boba Bird on Blackhawk Boulevard in SE Houston.
No one was hurt!
A driver crashed their car into a Houston bubble tea shop this morning! This video is from the Boba Bird on Blackhawk Boulevard in SE Houston.
No one was hurt!
Popular Posts
3 Responses
If the driver thought the store had a drive-thru, by golly it sure has one now!
also the fact he felt the need to back up afterwards
“whoops, just a tad too far over the line by the register, allow me to just… there! Perfect! Can I get 1 peach to go please?”
l’maasah the tea is just so good he was too focused on it & didn’t focus on the road.
they should take this as a compliment- it’s the best 5-star review they can ask for!