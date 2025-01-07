Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Car Crashes Into Houston Bubble Tea Shop, No Injuries


A driver crashed their car into a Houston bubble tea shop this morning! This video is from the Boba Bird on Blackhawk Boulevard in SE Houston.

No one was hurt!



  2. also the fact he felt the need to back up afterwards
    “whoops, just a tad too far over the line by the register, allow me to just… there! Perfect! Can I get 1 peach to go please?”

  3. l’maasah the tea is just so good he was too focused on it & didn’t focus on the road.
    they should take this as a compliment- it’s the best 5-star review they can ask for!

