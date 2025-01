The IDF says it carried out a drone strike in Jenin a short while ago, with the Palestinian Authority health ministry reporting at least five dead.

Sources tell YWN that the IDF eliminated the terrorists whe carried out the shooting attack in Kedumim on January 6 which murdered Israel Police Master Sgt. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, H’yd, Rachel Cohen H’yd, 73, and Eliza Rize, H’yd, age 70.