Trump Mocks Schiff’s Appearance: “Looks Like He Got Hit With a Baseball Bat”

President Trump on Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “I saw him last night on television. It looks like he got hit with a baseball bat or something. What happened to him? Something happened to him. It look like he got hit. It looked like he got beat around.”
President Trump on Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “I saw him last night on television. It looks like he got hit with a baseball bat or something. What happened to him? Something happened to him. It look like he got hit. It looked like he got beat around.”
Popular Posts