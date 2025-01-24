Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Trump Mocks Schiff’s Appearance: “Looks Like He Got Hit With a Baseball Bat”


President Trump on Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “I saw him last night on television. It looks like he got hit with a baseball bat or something. What happened to him? Something happened to him. It look like he got hit. It looked like he got beat around.”



