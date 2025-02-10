Arkia Launches Direct New York Route, Breaking El Al’s Monopoly

Arkia Airlines inaugurated its new direct route to New York on Motzei Shabbos, marking the end of El Al’s long-standing exclusivity on the route. Other airlines are set to resume flights in the coming months.
Arkia Airlines inaugurated its new direct route to New York on Motzei Shabbos, marking the end of El Al’s long-standing exclusivity on the route. Other airlines are set to resume flights in the coming months.
2 Responses
And the price for a round trip????
Nonetheless, I’m sticking with ELAL. They were there for me when I needed them, now I’m sticking with them. If only though they lower their prices.