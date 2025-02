🚨 9 families have learned that their loved ones are still alive as hostages in Gaza.

πŸŽ— Matan Angrest

πŸŽ— Gali Berman

πŸŽ— Ziv Berman

πŸŽ— Eliya Cohen

πŸŽ— Nimrod Cohen

πŸŽ— Omri Miran

πŸŽ— Eitan Mor

πŸŽ— Yosef-Haim Ohana

πŸŽ—Β AlonΒ Ohe