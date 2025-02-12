MAILBAG: Strengthening Shabbos As A Zechus For Our Brothers And Sisters In Captivity

Dear Klal Yisroel,

As we continue to watch the agonizing trickle of hostages being released—three here, four there—many of us have been davening for a complete and immediate redemption for our acheinu bais Yisroel who are suffering in captivity. We know that Hashem is the one who can bring them home, and sometimes He does so through unexpected avenues.

Yesterday, we saw President Donald Trump declare that all the hostages should be freed by noon this coming Shabbos—or else. Could this be the shliach Hashem is using to bring about the miracle we’ve been yearning for? Maybe. Maybe not. But what we do know for certain is that Hashem listens to our tefillos and rewards our hishtadlus.

This got me thinking—what if we, as one united Klal Yisroel, took on a collective zechus this Shabbos?

At first, the idea of all of Klal Yisroel keeping or strengthening their shmiras Shabbos felt too big, too ambitious. But then I remembered the story of Agam Berger, who, along with her mother, accepted upon herself to keep Shabbos—and was miraculously freed before the scheduled hostage release on Shabbos. We saw with our own eyes how Shabbos had the power to bring about a yeshuah.

So why not do our part? Why not harness the power of Shabbos to bring about the release of all our brothers and sisters?

I initially thought about calling government officials in Eretz Yisroel, maybe reaching out to Shas and Degel HaTorah to mobilize something bigger. But then I realized, change starts with me. Maybe I should just focus on my own shmiras Shabbos, then encourage my family, my friends, my shul. And then maybe—just maybe—it could spread.

So I’m asking you—no matter where you are, no matter what level of observance you’re on—join me.

If you already keep Shabbos, find a way to strengthen it—take in Shabbos a few minutes early, learn an extra piece of Torah, make a more mindful Kiddush. If you’re not fully observant, take on one small step—turn off your phone for an hour, make Kiddush, light candles, avoid one melacha. Every effort counts. Encourage one more person to do the same.

In Parshas Yisro, when Bnei Yisroel arrived at Har Sinai, the Torah says: “Vayichan sham Yisrael neged hahar” – “And Israel encamped there, opposite the mountain.” (Shemos 19:2)

Rashi famously comments that they camped “k’ish echad b’lev echad”—as one man, with one heart. This was the only time in the wilderness that we weren’t bickering, that we weren’t divided. And that achdus was the key to receiving the Torah.

Today, we see division everywhere. But in times of crisis, we must return to what we have always known: we are one people, one entity, one neshama.

As Rav Yaakov Weinberg zt”l used to say, Klal Yisroel is one organism—when one limb is in pain, the entire body feels it. Our brothers and sisters are in excruciating pain. How can we ignore it?

The Talmud Yerushalmi (Taanis 3a) tells us: “If Klal Yisroel would observe just one Shabbos properly, Mashiach would come immediately.”

One Shabbos could change everything.

This week, I’m taking on something small for Shabbos. Maybe I’ll stop rushing at the last minute. Maybe I’ll be more mindful when I sing “Shalom Aleichem”. Maybe I’ll share this message with others. But I won’t just sit back and do nothing.

I invite you—all of us—to take part in this. Not just for Hashem. Not just for ourselves. For them. For the hostages. For us.

May we be zocheh to see a complete and immediate geulah sheleima.

Good Shabbos, Klal Yisroel. Let’s do this together.

Sincerely,

E.S.

