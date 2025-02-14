Netanyahu to Meet Rubio in Jerusalem Sunday Morning

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 10 a.m. on Sunday in his Jerusalem office. Following their discussion, the two will give statements after the meeting, according to Netanyahu’s office.
