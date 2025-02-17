Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Destroys Hezbollah Tunnel Network on Mount Dov


The IDF recently destroyed a Hezbollah tunnel on Mount Dov in Lebanon, which was part of the elite Radwan Force’s network, extending dozens of meters with rooms and weapon caches, discovered by the 810th Brigade and demolished by combat engineers.



