Assault at Boro Park Train Platform, Suspect Flees

BORO PARK: A person was assaulted on the train platform at McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road. Boro Park Hatzolah is providing medical care to the victim, while the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim investigate the incident. The suspect fled the scene.
BORO PARK: A person was assaulted on the train platform at McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road. Boro Park Hatzolah is providing medical care to the victim, while the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim investigate the incident. The suspect fled the scene.
Popular Posts