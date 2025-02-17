Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Assault at Boro Park Train Platform, Suspect Flees


BORO PARK: A person was assaulted on the train platform at McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road. Boro Park Hatzolah is providing medical care to the victim, while the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim investigate the incident. The suspect fled the scene.



