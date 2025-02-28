Avalanche Traps 57 in Indian Himalayas, 16 Rescued

A massive avalanche struck an Indian village in Chamoli district, trapping 57 people under snow in the remote Himalayan mountains, where ongoing rescue efforts have saved 16 individuals despite challenges posed by the lack of mobile or radio access.
