Lakewood Alerts regrets to inform you of the petirah of R’ Mordechai Mintz Z”L, originally from Lakewood, who was Niftar today in Lakewood after a prolonged illness.

For many years, Rabbi Mintz gave a Daf Yomi Shiur and served as the Gabbai at Rav Avigdor Miller’s Shul. His influence extended beyond his immediate surroundings, shaping the lives of countless individuals who benefited from his Torah and askanus.

His son, R’ Ari Mintz, is the founder and head of the Bnos Chaim Seminary in Lakewood.

