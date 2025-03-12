Hurry! Free Tefilla @Queen Esther & Mordechai’s Kevarim in Iran Through Yad L’Achim

Ever Seen Queen Esther’s Kever? ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­

Have you ever seen the Kevarim of Mordechai Hatzadik and Queen Esther in Hamadan, Iran??

This is a truly, unique and historic opportunity (and it’s still free)

In honor of Purim, Yad L’Achim has arranged for several Talmidei Chachamim, leading Rabbanim from Iran, who will travel the long distance to Hamadan, Iran to the resting place of Mordechai Hatzadik and Queen Esther on Taanis Esther and daven for all who submit their names for Tefillah through Yad L’Achim (no minimum donation required)

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org

or by calling Yad L’Achim at 1-718-690-2944

SUBMIT YOUR NAMES HERE

(On the website you can also see a longer video tour of Mordechai and Esther’s kevarim www.YadLachim.org)

Additionally, names will be submitted to the kever of Maran Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l for his 3rd Yahrtzeit on Shushan Purim

(To find out about obtaining a special bottle of “Siyum Wine” containing wine from Rav Chaim’s last siyumim, as well as “Dollars of Bracha” from Rav Chaim zt”l CLICK HERE)

PS. You can also fulfill the mitzvah of Matanas L’Evyonim on Purim and the great mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim, redeeming of captives.

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org

or by calling Yad L’Achim at 1-718-690-2944

Know someone who can benefit from this free tefillah? CLICK HERE to share it with them via WhatsApp (try it, it’s easy)

On this holy day of Taanis Esther at this holy place, have your names davened for free through Yad L’Achim – right before Purim!

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org

or by calling Yad L’Achim at 1-718-690-2944

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218