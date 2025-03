On Wednesday afternoon, a walkout ceremony was held at the 62nd Precinct in Bensonhurst to honor NYPD Community Affairs Detective Steve Agosta. Throughout his nearly 39-year career, he served in multiple commands, most recently in Community Affairs at the 62nd Precinct, which borders Boro Park. Agosta began his service with the NYPD in July 1986.

