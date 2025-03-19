Report: Youngest October 7 Victim Was 14 Hours Old

The UK’s 7 October Parliamentary Commission published a first-of-its-kind report detailing the events of October 7 with the aim of combating denial or distortion of Hamas’s atrocities that day.

The commission, chaired by Lord Roberts of Belgravia on behalf of the UK-Israel All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), published the report on Wednesday after spending 12 months compiling materials from various sources, including testimonies from survivors.

Some of the findings:

The October 7 massacre was the deadliest terror attack for UK citizens in the Middle East, claiming the lives of 18 British citizens

The investigation found that the youngest victim was a newborn baby girl who suffered a gunshot wound while still in utero. Her mother was murdered and the doctors performed an emergency delivery but she died 14 hours later.

Seventy-three percent of the victims were civilians.

The report describes in detail the severe harm to civilians, the involvement of various terrorist organizations, and evidence of atrocities, including sexual assaults and mutilation of bodies.

The report was presented to Parliament and will be distributed among government ministries, members of Parliament, academic institutions, and members of the media, and will also be accessible to the general public online.

“Hamas and its allies, both in the Middle East and equally shamefully in the West, have sought to deny the atrocities, despite the ironic fact that much of the evidence for the massacres derives from film footage from cameras carried by the terrorists themselves – though of course there is also much more from many other sources, as this Report delineates,” Lord Roberts said.

“The present Report has been undertaken to counter such pernicious views, and to lay down incontrovertible proof – for now and for the years to come – that nearly 1,200 innocent people were indeed murdered by Hamas and its allies, and very often in scenes of sadistic barbarism not seen in world history since the Rape of Nanjing in 1937.”

The investigation leading to Wednesday’s report was conducted by Lord Roberts, with support from a panel of UK parliamentarians. The panel heard testimonials from those directly impacted including family members of victims and hostages who provided testimony and evidence, academics and military experts. The report also drew on footage from GoPro cameras worn by Hamas operatives on the day and CCTV footage that captured the attack.

