Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Border Czar Homan: Immigration Enforcement Rooted in Existing Congressional Laws


Border Czar Tom Homan: “We’re actually using the laws on the books to enforce immigration law and secure the border….. “We’re not making this up. Everything we’ve done is based on a statute that was enacted by Congress and signed by a president.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Gov’t Unanimously Approves Ousting Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara

French Rav Violently Attacked, Bitten In Front Of His Young Son

IDF Eliminates Hamas Political Leader In Gaza

ARE BRIDGES SAFE? Report Identifies 6 New York City Bridges At Potential Risk Of Catastrophic Collapse

HUMILIATING: Jewish Boy Sues After Pilot Pulls Him From Plane Bathroom With His Pants Down

Netanyahu: “I Have A Dramatic Revelation That Will Shake You”

NAIL IN THE COFFIN: Yeshiva University Caves, Recognizes Toeiva Club In Landmark Surrender

ELIMINATED: Hamas’ Top Security Chief Rashid Jahjuh Killed In Precision Israeli Attack

MUST WATCH: Former Hostage Eli Sharabi Confronts UN: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?”

THIS SUNDAY: A Night of Musical Majesty: Chazzanus & Classics Returns!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network