Border Czar Homan: Immigration Enforcement Rooted in Existing Congressional Laws

Border Czar Tom Homan: “We’re actually using the laws on the books to enforce immigration law and secure the border….. “We’re not making this up. Everything we’ve done is based on a statute that was enacted by Congress and signed by a president.”
