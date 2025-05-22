Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Raises $600M in Political Donations, Targets $1B for Midterms to Bolster Agenda


BREAKING: Trump has amassed $600 million in political donations with aims of reaching $1 billion before the midterms

Between a barrage of executive orders, foreign trips and norm-shattering proclamations, Donald Trump has also been busy raking in cash.

The president has amassed a war chest of at least $600 million in political donations heading into the midterm elections, according to three people familiar with the matter. It’s an unprecedented sum in modern politics, particularly for a lame-duck president who is barred by the U.S. Constitution from running again.

Trump is keeping an aggressive fundraising schedule with the ultimate goal of raising $1 billion or more to back his agenda and hold the House and Senate next November, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal details of the fundraising efforts.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Defying Attorney-General, Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief

WATCH: Netanyahu On D.C. Shooting “Free Palestine Is The New Heil Hitler”

WATCH: Chicago Mayor Calls Trump a “Monster,” Despite Having Lowest Approval Rating in U.S. History

TEHILLIM: HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a Re-Admitted To Hospital After Feeling Unwell

Gedolei Eretz Yisroel Set To Arrive In The U.S. On June 15 In Support Of Keren Olam Hatorah

“Little Gaza:” This Is How Israel Plans To Cleanse Gaza Of Terrorists

President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears House in Major GOP Victory

D.C. Terrorist Was A Radical Far-Leftist, Donated Money To Joe Biden

Ministers Blame Golan For D.C. Attack: “Their Blood Is On Your Hands”

PM Boosts Security At Israeli Embassies: “Blood Libels Against Israel Result In Blood,” He Says

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network