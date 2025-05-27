Three Jewish Boys Violently Attacked in Antisemitic Assault at Hampstead Station, London

Three Jewish boys were subjected to a violent antisemitic assault at Hampstead Underground Station in North West London. According to Shomrim North West London, the teens were attacked by a group of six to seven males. One of the victims required hospitalization for observation following the assault.

Shomrim has issued a public appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, urging them to contact 0300 999 1234 and reference case number NW209 – 26 May 2025. The organization is collaborating closely with the British Transport Police to support the ongoing investigation.