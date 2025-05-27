Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Administration Moves to Cancel All Federal Contracts with Harvard

FILE - A relief sculpture rests on a gate to the entrance of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., March 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Trump administration is asking federal agencies to cancel remaining contracts with Harvard University, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

The government already has canceled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration’s demands for changes to several of its policies.

Cuts to contracts could take away millions more from Harvard’s budget.

A draft letter from the General Services Administration directs agencies to review contracts with the university and seek alternate vendors. The administration is planning to send a version of the letter Tuesday, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FBI Reopens Investigations into Biden White House Cocaine, Supreme Court Leak, and Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs

Freed Hostage Reveals Horror of Gaza Tunnels: ‘They Sprayed Insect Repellent in My Eyes’

Adirei HaTorah Sells Out in Record Time Ahead of Fourth Maamad On June 8

HORROR IN UK: Vehicle Rams Into Huge Crowd Of Celebrating Soccer Fans In Liverpool, Many Injured

Netanyahu: “I Hope That We’ll Have News About Hostages Today Or Tomorrow”

🚨 White House Envoy Rejects Hamas’ Claim, Urges Acceptance of Ceasefire-Hostage Deal

WHACK! French President Macron Gets Smacked In The Face By His Wife As Cameras Are Rolling [VIDEO]

A-G Wages War Against Bnei Yeshivos: “Hit Them In Their Bank Accounts”

WATCH: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Anyone Honest Knows Creating A True Nachal Charedi Is Extremely Difficult”

In A First In Years, Three Cases Of Cholera Identified In Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network