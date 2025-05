Walmart fined for shipping realistic toy guns to New York, violating state law

Walmart agreed to pay a small fine and promised to ensure its third-party resellers are unable to sell imitation toy guns to buyers in New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that the retail giant’s online store shipped at least nine such toys to the state.

State law bans retailers from selling or shipping toy guns of certain colors — black, dark blue, silver, or aluminum — that look like real weapons.