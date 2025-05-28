Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Fires on Gazans Storming Flour Warehouse in Al-Maghazi, Kills Five


The shooting that took place in central Gaza came after hundreds of Gazans stormed a Hamas warehouse near Al-Maghazi in central Gaza and seized bags of flour, which then led to Hamas opening fire at the civilians, killing at least five people.



